‘Do you think I’m a dog?’: Diner in Thailand attacks man who said restaurant lacked customers

Diner in Thailand attacks man by smashing glass on his head

Mookata eateries in Thailand are often packed, so when a man found himself entering a restaurant that was relatively empty, he remarked on how it lacked customers.

However, the seemingly innocuous remark led to him being attacked by a fellow diner, reported the Bangkok Post.

Man notes lack of customers in mookata restaurant

The incident took place on Monday (16 June) evening when a young man and his friends arrived at a fairly empty mookata restaurant for dinner.

Noting the lack of customers, he said: “I wonder why there aren’t a lot of people here today.”

But one of the diners already present took offence, stood up and shouted, “So am I not a person?”

While getting in the man’s face and pointing at him, he also said: “Do you think I’m a dog?”

Diner attacks man with glass in Thailand restaurant

The diner then grabbed a nearby glass and hit the man on his head, causing him to bleed.

Shocked by the sudden aggressive act, the man immediately apologised.

What happened next was caught in CCTV footage that was shared on a Thai Facebook page, showing the diner aggressively shoving the man out onto the sidewalk before getting more violent.

Another man also appeared to join in the fray, though it is unclear whose side he was on.

Police asked to investigate case

Witnesses confirmed that the remarks the man made were not directed at anyone in particular, nor were they confrontational.

The victim’s mother was also confounded by the unprovoked attack, saying her son was “just a kid” and didn’t mean anything by his words.

A local activist is currently helping the family seek justice and has asked the local police to investigate the case and search for the aggressor.

