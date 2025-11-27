Diners at Penang restaurant attacked with knives, received first aid from restaurant staff

3 Diners attacked with knives while leaving restaurant in Penang

Three diners were about to leave a restaurant in Penang, Malaysia, last Saturday (22 Nov) when they were attacked by several men wielding knives.

Attackers chased victims into kitchen after initial assault

According to Sin Chew Daily, the group of assailants chased the group of diners — comprising two men and a woman — into the restaurant’s kitchen, where they continued the assault.

The attackers eventually left the scene in a car.

One man bled profusely from his wounds, while the other man sustained injuries after falling into a ditch during the chaos. Meanwhile, the woman was uninjured but was shaken by the incident.

Injured victim received first aid from restaurant staff

A day after the attack, the restaurant in question took to Facebook to share about the incident.

In the post, the restaurant said its staff had helped to chase the assailants away to prevent further injuries. The employees also administered first aid and called the ambulance.

It also clarified that the knife attack did not occur in their kitchen, as some netizens believe.

The restaurant explained that the injured victim had entered the kitchen to have his wounds bandaged by staff, thus leaving bloodstains on the kitchen floor.

“The kitchen has undergone thorough cleaning and disinfection to ensure environmental hygiene and food safety,” it assured.

The restaurant also said it will continue to cooperate with police investigations.

However, it warned that it will not hesitate to pursue legal action against anyone who spreads misinformation about the incident involving their establishment.

Four men remanded to assist in investigation

On 24 Nov, four men aged between 22 and 43 were remanded to assist in the investigation into the slashing of the 22-year-old male victim.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the suspects were arrested less than six hours later at three different locations in Penang and Perak.

The incident is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

According to the report, the victim was slashed on the left side of his neck with a sharp weapon, causing severe injuries.

Those with the victim were also identified as his girlfriend and a friend.

