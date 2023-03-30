New Disney Cruise Ship Sailing From S’pore In 2025, Can Carry Roughly 6,000 Passengers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Disney Cruise Line Vessel Making Singapore Its First Home Port In Southeast Asia

On Wednesday (29 Mar), Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that the Disney Cruise Line is coming to Southeast Asia.

Both companies agreed to work together to homeport a brand-new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore.

Singaporeans can soon look forward to magical vacations from 2025, thanks to the collaboration that will last for at least five years.

Sail the seven seas with your favourite Disney characters

According to Disney Cruise Line’s press release, the new ship will feature “innovative Disney experiences”.

Beyond that, the cruise will have different spaces specially dedicated to different age groups, guaranteeing every guest a memorable experience on board.

Guests can find themselves hanging out with classic Disney characters like Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse. Other popular characters like the various Disney Princesses and Marvel Super Heroes will also join in the fun.

The passenger capacity of the ship is estimated to be approximately 6,000 with around 2,300 crew members.

The ship will apparently be among the first in the cruise industry to be fuelled by green methanol. Green methanol is reportedly one of the lowest emission fuels available.

Bringing the Happiest Place on Earth to Singapore

Disney Cruise Line chose Singapore as their exclusive homeport in Southeast Asia due to its “strategic location”. Furthermore, its “world-class air connectivity” and “port infrastructure” makes it a thriving cruise hub here in Southeast Asia.

Mr Keith Tan, Chief Executive of STB, declared that the cruise ship is certain to become a unique attraction here in Singapore, boosting the tourism sector on our Little Red Dot.

Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products highlighted that 2023 marks the 100th anniversary for The Walt Disney Company.

As part of this, they are currently undergoing “an ambitious expansion”. This includes implementing new ships and destinations across the world.

Sailing from Singapore year-round in 2025

Mr D’Amaro also noted that Singapore will be the home port to Disney Cruise Line’s seventh-launched ship. It will sail from Singapore year-round starting in 2025.

This collaboration will also last at least five years.

More details about the ship’s journey, itineraries and onboard experiences will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, let’s all look forward to the magic of Disney, finally coming to Singapore in 2025.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Tourism Board on Facebook.