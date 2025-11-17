‘Disney On Ice’ glides into S’pore in March 2026, early birds get 15% off tickets

Catch ‘Disney On Ice’ at Singapore Indoor Stadium from 14 to 22 March 2026

There’s something about Disney that makes a child’s eyes grow wide in wonder and an adult’s heart skip a beat with that unmistakable touch of enchanted nostalgia.

Add the grace of world-class ice skating, and you get ‘Disney On Ice’, which glides into the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 14 to 22 March 2026 with its all-new production, ‘Magic in the Stars’.

And here’s a fairy godmother moment: there’s a 15% pre-sale discount to sweeten the deal.

Featuring characters from ‘Frozen’, ‘Moana’ & more

From the moment the North Star descends to guide the story, the production slips into a constellation of scenes that feel straight out of the worlds many of us grew up with (and still hum the songs to).

‘Magic in the Stars’ features the largest cast of Disney characters ever in a single ‘Disney On Ice’ show, brought to life through high-flying acrobatics, dazzling costumes, and choreography that would make even Elsa feel a chill of excitement.

Raya from ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ makes her on-ice debut with a gravity-defying aerial acro-pole sequence, Asha arrives from ‘Wish’ with her boundless companion Star, and the royal sisters from Frozen 2 skate ‘Into the Unknown’ for the very first time.

If ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ lived rent-free in your head after watching ‘Encanto’, be prepared to resist the urge to sing along when the Madrigals bring their casita’s magic to the ice.

Keep that energy going as Moana sets sail across the rink, guiding Te Kā back to her true form in a scene that always tugs at the heart.

Over in the Pixar corner, Lightning McQueen and Mater make a turbo-charged entrance.

And just when you think the nostalgia can’t get any stronger, Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the ‘Toy Story’ gang roll in, proving once again that some friends really are with you to infinity and beyond.

And of course, not forgetting the classics: Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, Rapunzel, and Tiana step into the spotlight with the timeless grace that has captivated audiences for decades.

Get 15% off ‘Disney On Ice’ when you book before 25 Nov

If all that has you ready to plan your own happily-ever-after night out, here’s your cue: there’s a 15% pre-sale discount for ‘Disney On Ice’ Preferred Customers, available until 24 Nov 2025.

Signing up is completely free. Simply register here to receive your exclusive pre-sale code and secure Cat 1 to 4 tickets before public sales open on 25 Nov 2025 via Ticketmaster.

Preferred Customers will also receive updates as the show draws nearer, ensuring you never miss a glimmer of news.

With nine days of performances and seats expected to vanish faster than Cinderella’s glass slipper after midnight, this is your best chance to lock in the view before the magic sweeps into town.

The production runs across two weekends and selected weekdays, offering morning, afternoon, and evening sessions for families to choose from.

Here are the show dates and times to take note of:

Saturday (14 March) — 10.30am, 2.30pm, 6.30pm

Sunday (15 March) — 10.30am, 2.30pm, 6.30pm

Wednesday (18 March) — 2.30pm, 6.30pm

Thursday (19 March) — 2.30pm, 6.30pm

Friday (20 March) — 2.30pm, 6.30pm

Saturday (21 March) — 10.30am, 2.30pm, 6.30pm

Sunday (22 March) — 10.30am, 2.30pm

And here’s how to get there:



Disney On Ice: Magic In The Stars

Address: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk, Singapore 397691

Nearest MRT station: Stadium

Featured image courtesy of Feld Entertainment.