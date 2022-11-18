Disneyland Malacca Just An Internal Plan, Exco Says Nobody Confirmed Any Disney Deals

Disneyland Malacca Has Yet To Progress To Agreement Phase, Clarifies Exco Member

Over the past few days, folks across the world have gone through a whirlwind of confusion regarding rumours about an upcoming Disneyland in Malacca.

From the initial excitement to the subsequent debunking, many still can’t tell what’s true or false.

On Friday (18 Nov), Malacca’s State Heritage and Culture Committee Chairman Datok Muhammad Jailani clarified that there has yet to be any agreement over the ‘Disney City’ plan.

He elaborated that they’ve neither signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) nor a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with any representative from Dinsey.

Exco says nobody signed an MoU or MoA for Disneyland Malacca

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (18 Nov), Datok Jailani apologised for the confusion arising from his previous statement, which reports interpreted to mean the impending construction of a Disneyland in Malacca come 2027.

The exco member explained that a company had notified them about its intentions to construct a “magnetic train system” to connect tourist locations in the state.

Through their communication, the company hinted that there could possibly be a spot for a Disney theme park, reports local news outlet Melaka Hari Ini.

However, these are apparently still in the planning stages. Datok Jailani stated that they’ve neither signed an MoU nor an MoA.

Nonetheless, there is a clear interest for there to be a Disneyland in Malacca.

We want Disneyland because the theme park is a form of family tourism. So when the company approached us and told us their desire to meet with (the management of) Disneyland, (we said) please (do so).

Rumours were “purely speculative”

Earlier this week, news emerged of plans to build a Disneyland and Disney City in Malacca by 2027.

However, a CNN reporter debunked the claims the following day after getting in touch with a spokesperson from Disney.

Quoting the Disney rep, the reporter said the company called the rumours “purely speculative and misinformed”.

At the time of writing, however, Disney has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

