Woman in M’sia divorces husband to marry foreign man, finds out he has 2 other wives

Woman finds out that new husband has 2 other wives

A woman from Klang Valley, Malaysia, has expressed regret over marrying a foreign man after he not only became deeply possessive of her, but also because he failed to disclose that he had two other wives.

To make matters worse, she believes that he only married her in order to use her name to start a business in Malaysia.

The woman, who is in her 40s, shared her story anonymously with Harian Metro.

Man often visited the restaurant next door

Before meeting her second husband, the woman said that she was married to a Malaysian man and had a restaurant of her own.

Unfortunately, her first husband suffered from health issues, and the woman soon grew attached to the foreign man who would often visit the eatery next door.

“The introduction brought feelings of love,” she said, adding that the man claimed he was single.

The woman then asked her first husband for a divorce before remarrying.

Although life was smooth for a short while following her second marriage, things would take a turn for the worse.

Her new husband quickly became possessive, often restricting her from going anywhere alone.

Asked to use her name to start a business

In addition to his overbearing jealousy, he had also asked to use her name to start his business.

Out of love, she agreed to do so, and it even turned into a profitable venture.

However, that was all cut short when she discovered another woman in his life.

As it turns out, he was was already married to another woman back in his home country.

To rub salt in the wound, she also discovered that after her own marriage with the man, he had also gotten married to one more woman.

The discovery broke her heart and prompted her to seek divorce.

“I feel regretful, and I feel used. I filed for divorce because I could no longer stand his blind jealousy and other issues,” said the woman, who also intends to cancel her business licence.

“For me, I need to be more careful about marriages with foreign partners, so that what happened doesn’t happen again.”

Also read: Married man in JB caught cheating in colleague’s home, claims he was just using restroom

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from American Psychological Association for illustration purposes only.