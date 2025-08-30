Married man in JB caught cheating in colleague’s home, claims he was just using restroom

Married man caught cheating in lover’s JB house

A married man in Johor Bahru (JB) claimed he was only using the restroom at his colleague’s home when religious police accused him of cheating.

The Johor state Religious Department (JAINJ) posted about the arrest on Facebook on 28 Aug, saying the woman had even told her kids to go to bed early so they would not see her sneak the man into their home.

The officers made the arrest at 3.15am after the kids were sound asleep.

Man said he was just using the restroom

The woman, reportedly in her 30s, told her kids to go to bed early so their teacher would not scold them the following day.

After tucking them in, she allegedly notified her lover who had parked his motorcycle across the street.

Officers confronted the pair in the home for breaking state khalwat (close proximity) laws.

In response, the man said he had merely given the woman a ride home.

It was then that he felt the urge to use the restroom.

The man added that he was feeling tired, hence he decided to rest in the woman’s house before continuing his journey.

Man has a family in another state

According to the JAINJ’s Facebook post, the man in his 40s has a wife and children who live in another state in Malaysia.

He allegedly only returns once a month to settle the bills.

“He is apparently not lonely in another state,” the post said, referring to how rarely he returned home.

“Because he is accompanied by a single mother who is 10 years his junior.”

In a similar incident two weeks prior, the JAINJ detained a man and a woman for sleeping in the same hotel room despite not being married.

The man continued his slumber despite an active raid.

It was only when officers tapped him that he finally woke up.