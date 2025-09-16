Doctor in UK leaves patient mid-operation to have sex with nurse, gets caught by colleague

Anaesthetic doctor takes break in middle of operation to have sex with nurse

A doctor in the United Kingdom (UK) left a patient mid-surgery to sneak off and have sex with a nurse in a nearby operating theatre, a medical tribunal has heard.

The shocking incident took place in 2023 during a keyhole operation, when 44-year-old consultant anaesthetist Dr Suhail Anjum excused himself for what he called a “comfort break”.

Instead of a quick rest, he was found in a compromising position with a nurse after another colleague accidentally walked in on them.

Nurse walks in on doctor mid-tryst

According to Manchester Evening News, the misconduct was revealed at a hearing on 11 Sept, where Dr Anjum admitted to the allegations.

The tribunal was told that on 16 Sept 2023, Dr Anjum left the operation about halfway through and handed over his duties to an “experienced anaesthetic nurse”.

Minutes later, a nurse cutting through the adjacent operating theatre stumbled upon him with another nurse.

She described seeing Dr Anjum in the process of tying the knot on his trousers. Meanwhile, his partner’s trousers were on her knees, and her undergarments were in full view.

Shocked by the scene, she quickly left and reported the incident to her manager.

Patient made it through alright

Despite the eight-minute absence, the surgery was completed without issue, BBC reports.

However, Dr Anjum admitted his actions “had the potential to put the patient at risk”.

During the hearing, the doctor gave context to his actions. Dr Anjum, who is a married father of three, said the incident occurred during “a difficult time in his life”.

He cited the traumatic birth of his daughter and the strain it placed on his marriage. Calling it a “one-off error of judgment”, he told the panel he wished he could take it back.

The scandal also affected his family, as they eventually relocated to Pakistan after the fallout.

