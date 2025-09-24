Dog in Taiwan bites off mailman’s finger during morning delivery, surgeon stitches it back

Mailman loses finger during morning delivery run after dog attacks him unprompted

A mailman in Keelung, Taiwan, lost a finger after it was bitten off by a dog while he was making his regular deliveries on Monday (22 Sept).

According to a UDN report, the 53-year-old postman surnamed Xu was knocking on the door of a recipient’s house at 10am when the dog rushed out and attacked him.

As Mr Xu tried to evade the dog, it bit his ring finger clean off, leaving splatters of blood at the scene.

Surgeon stitches back severed finger

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene to take Mr Xu to the hospital.

They also found the mailman’s severed finger on the ground in the alley, which they brought in the ambulance with him.

A surgeon quickly reattached Mr Xu’s finger before he was transferred to another hospital for further treatment, ETtoday reported.

However, whether the severed finger will regain its function is still under observation.

Dog has previously bitten multiple people

The investigation revealed that the dog occasionally wandered in the neighbourhood, in violation of the Animal Protection Act, which requires owners to accompany their animals when outdoors.

A security guard at a nearby school also alleged that the dog was highly aggressive and had already bitten several students and teachers, FTV reported.

Keelung City Animal Protection Office Director Chen Bo-ting (name transliterated) said the owner, who has not been located, will be fined the maximum amount of NTD15,000 (S$637) for animal neglect.

The dog has since been captured and taken to a shelter, where it was found that it was not microchipped.

It will be classified as an aggressive dog and will be required to wear a muzzle and a 1.5-meter leash, and must be accompanied by an adult when outdoors.

If the owner fails to comply and the dog continues to roam freely, they will face a fine of NT$150,000 (S$6,370).

Also read: Pitbull in Taiwan jumps out of truck & bites motorcyclist, owner claims dog opened window on its own

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from UDN.