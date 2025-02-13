Pet dog in China escapes boarding centre, gets hit by car & cooked by highway workers who found body

Dog in China hit by car then eaten by officers who found its body

A horrifying incident unfolded in China on the first day of Chinese New Year (CNY) when a pet dog, frightened by fireworks, escaped onto a highway, got hit by a car, and was later cooked and eaten by patrol officers who found its carcass.

According to The Paper, a Shenzhen-based woman had left her beloved four-year-old dog, Yi Yi, at a pet boarding centre before travelling abroad for CNY.

She was completely unprepared for the shocking events that would follow.

Frightened dog bolts onto highway, gets hit by car

In the early hours of 29 Jan, the sound of fireworks terrified Yi Yi, who managed to escape from the pet boarding centre and ran onto a nearby highway. Surveillance footage later revealed that a car struck the dog, though the injuries were allegedly not fatal.

Upon learning that her dog was missing, the woman immediately cut short her vacation in the Maldives and rushed back to Shenzhen.

She even put up a massive ¥50,000 (S$9,300) reward for anyone who could find Yi Yi.

Patrol officers found dog–then ate it

But when she returned to Shenzhen and checked the surveillance footage, she discovered the harrowing truth.

At around 10.36am, highway patrol officers found Yi Yi, who was allegedly still alive but injured. Instead of taking the dog to a vet, the officers carried it back to their company cafeteria—where it was cooked and eaten.

Eight people, reportedly highway workers, shared in the meal.

The pet owner also alleged that highway staff repeatedly evaded her questions and even tried to obstruct her search for Yi Yi.

Public anger exploded online as details of the incident emerged.

On 6 Feb, the highway company released a statement acknowledging the incident. They said they were alerted to the dog’s presence on the highway at around 10am, and their officers arrived at 10.22am.

The company insisted that when they found Yi Yi, the dog had “no vital signs” and was assumed to be a stray. The officers then made the decision to handle the carcass “privately”.

“We deeply regret this incident,” the company said in a statement. “We will also address the inappropriate behaviour of the personnel involved.”