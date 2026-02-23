Dog dies after suspected fall from Choa Chu Kang HDB block, NParks investigating

Owner reportedly ‘visibly affected’, says dog left near open window of Choa Chu Kang flat: SPCA

The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating the death of a dog from a suspected fall from the 13th floor of an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang.

A photo shared in the “Lost and found pets in Singapore” Facebook group showed the white pooch’s carcass lying on the ground.

Dog claimed to have fallen from Choa Chu Kang block

The original poster (OP), which made the post at 7.13pm last Thursday (19 Feb), claimed that the dog had fallen from the block.

He identified the location as Block 281 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3, outside the “Fei Yue Centre”.

The voluntary welfare organisation operates a Strengthening Families Programme counselling centre in the block.

The OP added that he was hoping to contact the dog’s owner.

His post has since gained more than 900 reactions and more than 130 shares.

Dog died before SPCA arrived

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) told The Straits Times (ST) that it was informed about the dog last Thursday evening.

However, the dog passed away before the SPCA rescue officer arrived.

While it was initially uncertain where the dog could have fallen from, its owner was later identified.

He claimed the carcass and his particulars were recorded.

Dog was left unattended near open window

SPCA visited the owner at his 13th-floor flat on 20 Feb and found him “visibly affected” by his dog’s death.

He said his family member had wanted to pet the dog, so they placed it on a sofa under an open window.

The dog was then left unattended by the family member.

Not long after, the dog fell from height, SPCA said.

They advised the owner to install window grilles if he gets another dog.

NParks in contact with owner

NPArks told ST that it was alerted to the incident by the SPCA.

Ms Jessica Kwok, NParks’ group director for enforcement and investigation, said it is in contact with the dog’s owner.

She advised pet owners to cover their windows or gates with mesh or grilles, which should have gaps that are small enough to prevent the pet from squeezing through.

Being a pet owner is a “lifelong commitment”, with pet owners needed to be responsible and provide appropriate care throughout their pet’s lifetime, she added.

Owners are also required to microchip and license their pet cat or dog.

Also read: Dog falls to its death from Jurong West HDB block, suspected to have been thrown down

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Faizal Bulat via Lost and found pets in Singapore on Facebook and Google Maps.