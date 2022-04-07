Dog Gets Electrocuted & Dies During Walk In Park After Rain

For those with pet dogs, going for long walks outside is part of their daily routine. However, as some paw-rents recently found out the hard way, even seemingly safe places like parks can contain hidden dangers.

On Wednesday (6 Apr), a Facebook user shared a heartbreaking story about the passing of her parents’ beloved pet pooch in Malaysia.

She explained that the dog was apparently electrocuted during a walk in the park.

Now, she is urging others not to walk their dogs in the rain to avoid the same tragic fate.

Dog collapses and dies after “hopping and shouting”

In the Facebook post, the woman wrote that her parents went on one of their usual evening park walks with their dog on Tuesday (5 Apr). The ground was wet as it had just rained.

All of a sudden, the dog started “hopping and shouting” before collapsing from an apparent cardiac arrest.

Her parents attempted to revive him with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but to no avail.

According to the Facebook user, the dog was killed after stepping on a wet area next to a lamp post.

The woman said the lamp post “probably had faulty wiring underground, and the electricity was leaking into the ground”, electrocuting the poor pup.

She elaborated that since humans wear shoes with rubber soles, we are safe even when walking on areas with electricity leakage.

However, animals, and sometimes even children, run around with their bare feet and do not have the same level of protection.

Owner urges others not to walk their dogs in the rain

In her reply to a comment, the woman revealed that the incident happened at Alam Damai Recreation Park in Kuala Lumpur.

She apparently contacted Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) – Malaysia’s national energy provider – to investigate what was going on.

TNB subsequently confirmed that there was a large area of leakage and had since shut off the main power to be safe.

However, since Kuala Lumpur City Hall owns the park, TNB would need their permission to dig up the wires and commence repair works.

While the family is understandably devastated, she hopes that their experience will remind other pet owners to be careful,

Avoid walking your dog in the rain, or after the rain just stopped if the ground is wet.

She also added that if owners are walking their dogs and they suddenly start “jumping frantically and screaming”, pull them away from where they are standing immediately.

Hope other dogs can avoid the same fate

Losing a furkid is always difficult, especially in such an unexpected way.

Hopefully, this serves as a reminder to all pet owners to be vigilant when going on walks with their dogs. We also hope that TNB will be able to fix the wiring issues soon so the park can be safe for everyone again.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the woman and her family on the loss of their pet.

