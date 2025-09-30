Man in Taiwan fatally stabs neighbour’s dog with metal pipe, was allegedly annoyed by its constant barking

Man stabs neighbour’s dog to death using metal pipe

A man in Pingtung County, Taiwan, repeatedly stabbed his neighbour’s dog last Sunday (28 Sept) night after allegedly getting annoyed by its barking.

The dog owner, a 44-year-old man surnamed Li (transliterated from Chinese), found his beloved pet lying lifeless in a pool of its own blood inside its cage, reported ETtoday.

Disturbing footage of the incident came to light after police arrived at the scene and reviewed surveillance footage.

Suspect stabbed & shot dog with pellet gun

CCTV footage revealed that Mr Li’s neighbour, a 35-year-old man surnamed Chen, had stabbed the dog with a metal pipe as many as six times.

Li’s mother reportedly tried chasing Chen away with a stick, but was unsuccessful.

According to Formosa TV News network, Chen had also shot the canine with a pellet gun before stabbing it.

Police immediately arrested Chen and reported the incident to the Animal Protection Department

The case was transferred to the District Prosecutor’s Office and will be investigated under the Animal Protection Act.

Man was reportedly annoyed by dog’s constant barking

Chen reportedly claimed that the dog’s constant barking was a disturbance to his family.

He and his family lived on the first floor of a bungalow, less than 20 metres from the outdoor cage where the dog was kept, CTS reported.

Despite several interventions, the issue persisted, prompting Chen to take matters into his own hands.

Chen is currently being investigated under the Taiwan’s Animal Protection Act.

Featured image adapted from @xianwen.li on Threads.