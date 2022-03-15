Public Urged To Look Out For Missing Dog Last Seen In Sentosa

For many pet owners, their furry friends are akin to family. Therefore, it is natural for one to be worried when their pet goes missing.

Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD), a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to the welfare of Singapore’s street dogs, posted on their Facebook page about a missing dog named St John (SJ).

They urge the public to keep a lookout for him as he requires daily medication for heartworm.

SJ requires daily heartworm medication

According to the Facebook post by SOSD, a male Singapore Special named SJ has gone missing.

The Singapore Special breed of dogs refers to a dog that was bred in the streets as they mixed around outside.

This is an especially urgent case because SJ requires daily heartworm treatment. Therefore, it is important for him to be found as soon as possible so that his owners can administer medicine to him.

Missing dog was last seen at Sentosa

From the photo, SJ can be identified by his white fur with brown patches and spots on his head and all over his body.

He also has 2 collars, 1 yellow and 1 orange, with an AirTag.

SOSD claimed that SJ was last seen dragging a retractable leash in Sentosa next to Artillery South Avenue near Palawan Beach.

They the public to keep a lookout for him in this area. However, those who spot him should avoid chasing or trying to catch him. Instead, they should take a photo and contact SOSD at 9172 4814 or 8298 7270.

Hope SJ will be found safe

Losing a dog is naturally an anxiety-inducing experience, especially if it is in a vulnerable condition and requires special attention.

Those who are in the area should remain alert and keep a lookout for him. Others can still help by spreading this information around so that more people are made aware.

Hopefully, SJ will be found safe and sound.

