Brothers take turns digging out neighbour’s 16-year-old dog found stuck in mud after Taiwan flooding

Man finds neighbour’s dog trapped in mud due to flooding

A 16-year-old dog was found trapped in the mud after the Matai’an Creek barrier lake overflowed due to Typhoon Ragasa, resulting in severe flooding in Guangfu Township, Hualien, Taiwan, on 23 Sept.

Fortunately, a neighbour heard its cries and rushed to help.

According to ETtoday, the neighbour, Lin Mingzhe, was only able to return to his house in Dama Village on 27 Sept as it had been severely damaged.

While waiting for an excavator to clean up his home, he heard a faint whimpering sound from the house opposite his.

Despite several obstructions, he managed to find his way into the home, where he found Huai Huai with its lower body stuck in the mud.

Brothers take turns digging out the dog

Delighted to find the old dog alive, Mr Lin crawled further into the home to rescue it.

However, Huai Huai, who had a habit of biting people, did not make the rescue easy.

As it had been trapped for four days, it did not want people to approach it even more.

Despite the challenge, Mr Lin gave the dog some water and patiently coaxed it before getting to work.

However, he eventually lost his strength digging Huai Huai out of the thick sludge, and roped in his two brothers for help.

Mr Lin added that while the upper layer of mud was soft and sticky, the lower layer had hardened to the consistency of cement.

“As we dug, the three of us, including the dog, got stuck deeper,” he said.

Finally, after two hours, the brothers managed to dig Huai Huai out of the mud.

Dog’s owners could not find pet while evacuating

Mr Lin explained that Huai Huai’s owners had to leave following an evacuation alarm.

At the time, Huai Huai was nowhere to be found.

While Mr Lin’s neighbours decided to leave to save their own lives, they kept worrying about their pet’s safety while they were at the shelter.

On 28 Sept, the couple were finally able to return home and reunite with Huai Huai.

Mr Lin admitted he felt sad to go home after the flood, thinking he had nothing to return to due to the severe damage.

However, after saving his neighbour’s dog and seeing his community help each other, he said, “I feel that I must do my best to cheer up and recover”.

