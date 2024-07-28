Dogs in Thailand eat deceased owner’s flesh, owner found to have been dead for at least a week

Dogs in Thailand eat deceased owner’s flesh

Several dogs in Thailand were found to have begun to eat their deceased owner’s flesh after he had passed away for at least a week, leaving the dogs hungry.

The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Attapol, who lived alone with over 30 dogs.

According to Khaosod English, the police were notified of a body found in a two-story house in Bangkok on Saturday (27 July).

A neighbour reported the incident after noticing that Attapol’s car had been parked in front of the house for weeks, despite his usual daily grocery trips.

When the doorbell rings went unanswered despite the lights left on inside the house, the neighbour alerted the authorities.

Deceased found with leg gnawed

The police arrived to a dirty house littered with garbage and dog faeces. There were also several dogs in bad condition.

Attapol was found beside his bed on the second floor, with his left leg gnawed to the bone, likely by the five to six dogs surrounding him.

There were no signs of assault, and it was estimated that he had been dead for at least a week.

Over 30 dogs malnourished

Officials contacted the animal welfare organisation The Voice Foundation to rescue the dogs.

According to Veterinarian Benjalak Leeprapaiwong, the Chihuahuas and Shih Tzus were all malnourished and “in concerning condition”.

Two of the dogs were particularly weak and required blood tests and other health checks. Additionally, some dogs had eye problems needing continuous treatment for two weeks to a month.

“We need to check if there are any complications besides malnutrition, as they were kept in unhygienic conditions with a lot of accumulated dog faeces in the room,” the veterinarian said.

Dog owner found hoarding dogs in 2021

In 2017, the foundation was notified about Attapol’s concerning behaviour towards his dogs. He was reported to be driving around gas stations with his dogs, and they have been following the case since, PPTV reported.

Then, in 2021, a veterinarian who cared for Attapol’s dogs requested an inspection of the house due to dogs dying every week.

Upon inspection with the police, they found 44 to 46 dogs in the house.

The foundation offered to neuter over 20 dogs to help manage the population, but Attapol filed a trespassing complaint. After negotiations, the neutered dogs were returned to the owner.

However, Attapol agreed that on his death, he would entrust the dogs to the foundation.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod English