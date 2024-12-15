Loyal dogs in Thailand guard owner’s body after sudden death in rice field hut, possibly due to cold weather

Loyal dogs guard dead owner’s body in rice field tragedy

Two dogs stayed and guarded their owner’s body after he died in a hut, in the middle of a rice field three kilometres from the village in Buriram Province, Thailand.

Their owner, 48-year-old Mr Prayoon (transliterated from Thai) is believed to have died due to the cold weather.

Big and Em (transliterated from Thai) stayed with their owner for up to five hours until he was found at 8am on Sunday (15 Dec).

No signs of assault

Police Lieutenant Phatthanat Phutiphinyowa stated that they found Mr. Prayoon dead in a hammock tied to his hut.

They found no signs of assaults or wounds in his body, Khaosod reported.

The police estimated that he had been dead for at least five hours when they arrived.

The village headman, Thongsuk Bomklang, found Mr Prayoon’s body on the hammock with his head hanging to the ground.

He said that Big and Em guarded the body as their owner had raised them since they were small, adding that they have always lived in the hut.

Believed to have died due to cold weather

Mr Phutiphinyowa believes that Mr Prayoon’s death is partly due to a cold spell since 14 Dec that the village has been experiencing for the first time.

The police lieutenant speculates that he was not able to withstand the cold as he was sleeping above ground where the wind blew stronger at night.

He also added that the deceased liked to drink alcohol, which may have caused him to go into shock and die.

“Now, I have warned the general public to be careful of both the cold weather and strong winds, and to avoid leaving fires unattended, as they could cause serious fires,” he told Komchadluek.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod on Facebook, and Ch7HD News.