Singapore Trainer Seen ‘Kicking’ A Corgi Twice When Walking 10 Dogs

Some may say that all dogs are cuties, but corgis occupy a special place in many hearts with their electrifying backsides and almost non-existent legs.

Unfortunately, a video showing a dogwalker ‘kicking’ a corgi’s back has gone viral on social media.

The trainer in question has allegedly referred to her behaviour as “correction methods”.

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) is investigating the matter.

Trainer seen ‘kicking’ corgi in the backside twice

Last Sunday (7 Mar), a 30s clip showing a dogwalker ‘kicking’ a corgi while walking 9 other dogs was posted on the r/singapore subreddit group.

It has since then been making rounds on other social media platforms, including Facebook.

In the video, the trainer at SimplyK9, a local dog daycare, first sweeps the dog to her left side as it’s getting out of line.

As the corgi still seems blocking her path, she is seen ‘kicking’ its hind side towards the left.

In the remaining 10s of the clip, the dog seems to be walking in line with the rest.

Trainer allegedly clarifies it as “correction”

In response to the attention the video has attracted, the dog trainer in question has apparently offered an explanation.

This is allegedly a screenshot of the conversation between the dog trainer and a customer who confronted her with the video, shared by someone in the Dogs Singapore Facebook group.

She explains her behaviour to be “side swiping” the dog’s hind legs as it was “walking uncontrollably”, meaning out of line.

Denying her act as “kicking”, she said it helped “correct” the corgi which ended up walking “properly”.

AVS is investigating the incident

Speaking to MS News, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) says it’s aware of the video, and is looking into the case.

SPCA, in a statement to MS News, refers to the incident as “completely unacceptable”.

It finds it “concerning” that “a dog trainer uses kicking as a method of teaching”.

The case warrants thorough investigation and appropriate actions taken, says SPCA.

If you need more resources on humane animal training, you can refer to SPCA’s website for information.

