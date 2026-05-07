Domestic helper weds married S’porean man to get housing loan in Indonesia, both jailed for bigamy

Domestic helper faces two months’ jail after marrying Singaporean man

A 50-year-old domestic helper has been sentenced to two months in jail on 6 May for bigamy after tying the knot with a married Singaporean man in Batam, Indonesia, to obtain a housing loan.

Her husband, 61-year-old Low Kok Peng, faced the same jail term on 24 April.

Couple married in Batam in 2024

The Indonesian helper, Komariah, and Low began dating after meeting via an acquaintance in 2016.

At that time, Komariah was in Singapore on a work permit.

Low had been married to his first wife since 1992 and had a daughter together.

In 2024, the duo went to Batam, where they were married in a Muslim ceremony. The marriage was solemnised by a religious leader.

Both knew that a second marriage would be legally invalid for Low in Singapore.

Despite knowing of Low’s marital status, Komariah married him to secure a housing loan in Batam, the prosecutor said in court.

After getting married, the pair returned to Singapore.

Low continued to live with his first wife, who was not aware of the second marriage.

Woman faced second charge for breaching work pass conditions

According to CNA, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) discovered the bigamy case in January and referred the case to the police for investigation.

While Komariah’s work permit has been cancelled, the illegal marriage has not been annulled.

In court, Komariah pleaded guilty to one count of abetting bigamy under the Women’s Charter.

Low, who pleaded guilty to one charge of bigamy under the Women’s Charter, was unrepresented and offered no plea for leniency, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Komariah faced an additional charge for marrying a local without MOM approval, a violation of her work pass conditions.

Prosecutor sought two month’s jail term, the same as her husband’s

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim argued for a minimum two-month sentence, stating that Komariah was equally complicit in the arrangement.

He described the union as a deliberate manoeuvre which she had actively facilitated for her own benefit.

Komariah pleaded for leniency, citing her role as her family’s sole provider. She was sentenced to two months’ jail on Wednesday (6 May).

Under Singapore law, the offence of abetting bigamy carries a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment, a S$10,000 fine, or both.

Also read: S’porean man to be jailed 17 months for bigamy, hid second family from first for 30 years



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