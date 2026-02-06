Employer alleges domestic helper led ‘double life’ before leaving S’pore abruptly with unpaid debts

Employer shares warning after domestic helper allegedly leaves Singapore abruptly with unresolved loans

A Singapore employer has taken to Facebook to share a cautionary message with fellow employers after a former domestic helper allegedly left her employment abruptly and departed Singapore without proper handover or closure.

In her post, the employer said she had hired a domestic helper from the Philippines, who had been working in Singapore for about five months before her sudden departure.

She also shared images of the domestic helper in the post, along with her full name.

Left employer with personal unpaid debts

The employer said she only became aware of unresolved personal loans taken out by the helper after her departure from Singapore, adding that the situation caused distress to her household.

She also shared a photo of a letter of demand addressed to the helper, which stated that legal action could be taken if the outstanding invoice amount, blurred out in the image, was not paid.

The employer stressed that the post was shared purely for awareness, urging other employers to exercise caution when hiring domestic helpers.

“Employers are advised to conduct proper checks, set clear boundaries regarding personal financial matters, and exercise due diligence,” she wrote.

Employer alleges helper was ‘living a double life’

Responding to comments on the post, the employer shared further details about the helper’s personal circumstances, alleging that the helper had been dishonest during her employment.

She claimed the helper had presented one version of events to justify her departure, while separately maintaining an active social media presence that suggested otherwise.

The employer also claimed that the helper displayed “bad work habits and attitude” during her employment.

In a separate response, the employer further alleged that the helper operated several TikTok accounts and had “multiple boyfriends”, adding that her online behaviour differed from how she presented herself in person.

Netizens weigh in on loan issue

The post garnered numerous comments, with netizens discussing the broader issue of domestic helpers taking loans in Singapore.

One commenter speculated that the helper may have pawned items at a shop instead of borrowing from licensed money lenders, adding that employers are not obligated to settle their domestic helpers’ personal debts.

Another Facebook user expressed sympathy for the helper, suggesting that financial difficulties may have contributed to her departure and speculating that she may have attempted to seek help from the employer.

However, the employer responded to clarify that the helper had not borrowed money from her, adding that the household had treated the helper kindly prior to her departure, including celebrating her birthday.

She reiterated her claims about the helper’s alleged dishonesty, work attitude, and online activity, maintaining that the helper had been leading a “double life”.

