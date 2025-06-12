Domestic helpers seen illegally selling food & drinks outside Paya Lebar’s City Plaza, some hide food in bags & flee when spotted

Domestic helpers spotted illegally selling food and goods outside Paya Lebar’s City Plaza

Every weekend, the area outside City Plaza in Paya Lebar transforms into a bustling hub — not just for shopping and socialising, but for an underground food scene run by domestic helpers.

These women, mostly from Indonesia, have quietly set up shop along the pavement, selling homemade snacks and drinks to fellow migrant workers.

Locals have dubbed the scene “Little Indonesia Market”, though the entire operation is technically illegal.

Homemade meals illegally sold by domestic workers

According to a tip-off to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), a number of domestic helpers have been spotted hawking food near the shopping mall.

When a reporter visited on Sunday (8 June), they observed a large crowd milling around despite the blazing heat. Women carrying reusable bags weaved through the throng, discreetly offering food and beverages for sale.

Some displayed their wares openly — rice balls, chicken rice, sliced fruit, and assorted drinks — near the railings outside the mall. Others quietly approached passers-by, asking if they’d like to buy a drink.

The reporter eventually paid S$3 for a cup of lemon tea — a steeper price than expected — but noted how most vendors seemed to keep a low profile.

Domestic helpers selling goods disappear when spotted

According to SMDN, many of the vendors appeared highly cautious. Some stashed their food inside bags, only pulling it out for interested buyers.

Those displaying food in the open immediately packed up and left when the reporter approached them.

One woman, who declined to be named, admitted she was from Indonesia and knew that selling food was illegal.

She said she only sells her handmade food once every two weeks, hoping to earn a little extra money. Her employer, she added, was unaware of her side hustle.

Midway through the conversation, she began to apologise profusely, claiming she would not do it again, before quickly walking away and shouting, “Don’t follow me!”

Businesses nearby affected by street vendors

Nearby shopkeepers said the illegal hawking has had a negative impact on their business.

Harlem (name transliterated), 57, who runs a grocery store, said the trend has been going on for some time.

Despite the crowd of domestic helpers gathered every weekend, few of them shop at the actual stores.

“Many domestic helpers gather for hours, but because some of them sell food and drinks illegally, they don’t patronise our shops.”

Another vendor, Haiya (name transliterated), 48, who sells chicken rice, said the Indonesian fare — despite its slightly higher price — is still drawing buyers.

She estimates her business has dropped by about 20% due to the unauthorised competition.

SFA is investigating matter

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) confirmed with MS News that they are investigating the matter and will be taking enforcement action against those caught selling food in public without a valid licence.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, the hawking of goods and food products in public spaces without a valid licence issued by the SFA is not permitted.

The agency stressed that unregulated street hawkers are transitory and cannot be traced if buyers face problems with their purchases. Food sold via illegal hawking may be unsafe, as such food items may not meet the SFA’s food safety requirements

SFA said, “Food safety is a joint responsibility. Members of the public who come across any suspected illegal hawking of goods and/or food are advised not to patronise them and make a report via our online feedback form.”

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & City Developments Limited.