Domino’s Pizza Phishing Scam Victims Lose S$27k Through Fake Websites, Customers Urged To Be Wary

Domino’s Pizza Phishing Scam Causes 7 Victims To Lose S$27K

Phishing scams are worryingly prevalent nowadays, with the most recent one involving fake Domino’s Pizza websites.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that multiple victims have lost sums of money to these scams.

As a result of placing orders on these false websites, customers unwittingly disclosed their credit card details to the scammers.

Domino’s Pizza has also released a warning on its website, informing its customers to be careful.

7 individuals lost money after clicking on fake websites

Between 25 Nov and 6 Dec, seven victims fell prey to a phishing scam involving Domino’s Pizza, said the police to ST.

These victims lost about S$27,000 in total after mistakenly placing orders on websites impersonating the pizza chain.

It’s reported that they came across these websites after looking up “Domino’s Pizza” on online search engines.

According to a report by ST, these websites had web addresses that seemed similar to Domino’s Pizza’s official web address.

For example, “order.domjnos.co” instead of “dominos.com.sg”.

Apart from the slightly different web addresses, the layout of the websites was also similar to the original.

Hence, customers could be easily fooled into a scam in their hurry to sate their pizza cravings.

The victims of the scam had keyed in their credit card details to make what they believed was a legitimate order.

Following this, the scammers misused this information by making unauthorised payments.

Domino’s Pizza urges customers to be wary of scams

These recent cases have prompted both the police and Domino’s Pizza to urge netizens to be more careful.

Firstly, the police encouraged the public to download the ScamShield application on their devices. They should also enable security features such as two-factor authentication.

In the case where they want to check for signs of scams, they can:

Use the ScamShield Bot on WhatsApp,

Call the anti-scam helpline (1800-722-6688) or

Visit www.scamalert.sg.

The public should also look out for signs of phishing websites.

On its official website, Domino’s Pizza urged customers to check the website address when ordering online.

“Domino’s official email addresses and websites always end with dominos.com.sg. This will never be misspelt,” said the pizza company.

“Simply searching ‘dominos’ in Google and clicking the first URL that comes up is not safe.”

There have also been cases of scams via sponsored Google ads.

Clicking on these ads reportedly brings customers to a fake prize website.

This is a way for scammers to obtain personal information like bank account details, credit card numbers, and passwords.

Additionally, the pizza company also suggested that customers download its official app as a safety measure. The app is available on the Google Play and Apple App Store.

In light of the recent scams, Domino’s also encouraged the public to report suspicious websites.

They can do so by emailing the company at contact.sg@dominos.com.sg or filling in a feedback form.

The police also reminded the public to report any fraudulent transactions to their banks immediately.

Those with information about such crimes can visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000. For urgent police assistance, call 999.

