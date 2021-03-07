Don Don Donki Opening New Outlet At Suntec City Soon

Hot on the heels of Don Don Donki’s opening in Downtown East is the Japanese supermarket’s 10th outlet in Singapore.

This time, it is in another central location that would entice many office workers in the vicinity — Suntec City.

Source

A shopper spotted the unmistakable black and yellow hoarding at the mall on Sunday morning (7 Mar) and posted about it online.

Don Don Donki opening new outlet in Suntec City soon

According to a post in Don Don Donki Facebook group, the popular Japanese supermarket is set to open its doors soon at Suntec City.

In response to MS News‘ queries, a customer service staff of the mall confirmed this, adding that the location is on level 2 at the West Wing.

Source

It is situated directly above H&M, and near Japanese department store Tokyu Hands.

Stay tuned for updates

Unfortunately, there is no opening date for now.

As the Downtown East outlet is speculated to open in Mar 2021 after its 31 Dec surprise appearance, we believe there could be a similar 3-month wait for construction & refurbishing to complete at the Suntec City outlet.

The mall’s staff said customers will have to stay tuned to Don Don Donki’s social media platforms for an update.

We’ve reached out to Don Don Donki for further information, and will update the article when they get back.

Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore

Don Don Donki currently has 8 outlets in Singapore after their T3 outlet closed last year:

Orchard Central

100AM

City Square Mall

Square 2

Clarke Quay Central

JCube

JEM

Harbourfront Centre

It looks like Downtown East and Suntec City outlets will be the latest additions to the list, making it a total of 10.

Sushi, snacks & sweet potatoes for office workers

Even though this isn’t the first outlet in the central region, but we’re sure office workers around City Hall will appreciate the chance to make shorter trips to the supermarket.

There’s no need to travel far to get your hands on their sushi, snacks, and sweet potatoes. Fingers crossed, they’ll open real soon.

What’s your favourite thing to buy from Don Don Donki supermarkets? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.