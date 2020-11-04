Donald Trump Posts False Claims On Twitter About US Election 2020

One of 2020’s most anticipated event has finally dawned upon us: the US election showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Source, Source

As votes are being counted and broadcasted in real time, incumbent President Donald Trump has taken the spotlight for a tendentious reason.

In a tweet at about SGT 2pm, Mr Trump declared that he was leading the elections in a big way.

After reports were sent to Twitter, a statement was issued in the tweet stating that the content of the tweet contained misleading information about the election.

Source

Donald Trump claims rivals trying to “steal elections” on Twitter

At SGT 1.50pm, Mr Trump tweeted on his personal account that the Republicans were “up BIG”.

He added that “they” – presumably his rivals – are trying to “steal the election” from the Republicans and that he “will never let” that happen.

Soon after, Twitter issued a disclaimer on his tweet stating,

Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.

Tweet violates Twitter’s Civic Integrity Policy

According to Twitter’s Civic Integrity Policy, Mr Trump violated the guidelines of “manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes by posting false or misleading information about civic processes in order to provide additional context”.

Source

A civic process is defined as a mandated citizen public participation that is organised by the governing body of a country.

Source

One of the 4 categories of the policy is sharing “Misleading information about outcomes”, which is what Mr Trump’s tweet violated.

Source

Under this violation, one is not allowed to state “misleading claims about the results or outcome of a civic process” which could influence the actions in the elections.

Tight & exciting race

At this moment, the vote counts are still coming in and the world is sitting on the edge of our seats.

Will it be 4 more years of the controversial billionaire or a new era with the forward-thinking Joe Biden? We just have to wait and see.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and TechCrunch.