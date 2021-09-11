Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin Encourages S’poreans To Donate Sealed Sanitary Pads To End Period Poverty

Though sanitary pads are considered a necessity for most women in Singapore, they can be quite a luxury for others who are struggling to make ends meet.

To help these underprivileged ladies, Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin recently took to Facebook to encourage Singaporeans to donate their sealed sanitary pads

Source

From now till 5 Oct, those eager to contribute can drop off the pads at Kampong Ubi and Braddel Heights Community Centres (CC).

Donate sanitary pads for underprivileged women

Sanitary pads are essential for women every month. Sadly, some who are underprivileged may not be able to afford to buy them regularly.

To reduce inequality in access to menstrual healthcare, Go With The Flow (GWTF Singapore) has recently set up donation boxes at Kampong Ubi and Brraddel Heights CCs.

Source

The sanitary pads collected will be distributed to low-income beneficiaries.

Only accepting sealed sanitary pads

Members of the public can donate their menstrual products at GWTF’s donation boxes located at Kampong Ubi CC, Braddell Heights CC, and FairPrice Xtra at NEX.

Source

Do note that they are only accepting sealed packets of sanitary pads. These include day pads, night pads, and pantyliners of and brand and length.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

Through these programmes, GWTF Singapore hopes that young girls and women can access menstrual healthcare while managing their monthly periods with dignity and safety.

Donation drive will end on 5 Oct

The donation drive has already begun and will end on 5 Oct.

Source

Singaporeans can drop off their donations at the following locations:

Kampong Ubi CC

Address: 10 Jln Ubi, Singapore 409075

Hours: 10am-6pm daily

Contact number: 6742 3564

Nearest MRT Station: Eunos

Braddell Heights CC

Address: 50 Serangoon Avenue 2, Singapore 556129

Hours: 10am-6pm daily

Contact number: 6286 7876, 6288 1235

Nearest MRT Station: Serangoon

FairPrice Xtra at Nex Mall

Address: 23 Serangoon Central, #03-42 Nex Mall, Singapore 556083

Opening Hours: 24/7 daily

Contact number: 6634 4948

Nearest MRT Station: Serangoon

Help eradicate period poverty

Sanitary pads might be essential items for most women in Singapore. However, financial hardship might hinder some from accessing these necessities.

Kudos to GWTF for doing their part and taking action to solve this problem. We hope Singaporeans will support the cause to eradicate period poverty.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Lisasaidso.