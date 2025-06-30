S’pore hair care company donates electric minibus worth S$147K to help kidney patients get to treatment

Bee Choo Origin donates electric minibus worth S$147,000 to NKF, easing transport for kidney patients

When renovation works at dialysis centres disrupted the routines of kidney patients, herbal hair care brand Bee Choo Origin and its founder, Cheah Bee Chew, stepped in to ease the burden by donating an electric minibus to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) to help patients get to treatment.

Shin Min Daily News reported that NKF’s dialysis centres in Simei and Kim Keat underwent upgrading works between June last year and April this year.

During this period, affected patients had to travel to the Ghim Moh centre instead, adding time, cost, and physical strain to their routines.

In response, a donation made through Bee Choo Origin enabled NKF to introduce a new electric minibus valued at S$147,000 to shuttle patients to and from their dialysis appointments.

According to a press release by Bee Choo Origin, the 12-seater minibus is expected to complete around 1,044 trips a year, benefiting approximately 72 patients weekly.

A medical professional is also present on board each trip to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers.

Tampines patients also benefited from transport service

In April this year, NKF’s dialysis centre in the Tampines area also began renovation works.

The transport service was extended to help affected patients travel to the NKF dialysis centre at Punggol Polyclinic for their treatment.

Speaking at the 2025 NKF Charity Golf Fundraising Dinner, Madam Cheah shared that she was grateful for the opportunity to support kidney patients and was glad her donation could help ease their daily struggles.

Since first connecting with NKF seven years ago, she has contributed close to S$400,000.

“I believe that if we take from society, we should give back, and blessings will follow naturally,” she said.

Looking ahead, she plans to attend a baking course and obtain food safety certification, with hopes of expanding her fundraising efforts through cooking.

The dinner, held at Tanah Merah Country Club, saw Madam Cheah making an additional donation of over S$30,000 that evening, helping the event reach its S$800,000 fundraising target.

Honoured to be NKF charity ambassador

Starting in July, Madam Cheah will take on the role of one of NKF’s charity ambassadors, a role she says she’s deeply honoured to hold, as it allows her to continue supporting kidney patients in meaningful ways.

“I used to offer free haircuts to the patients, and seeing how happy that made them gave me a great sense of fulfilment,” she shared.

She added that her greatest joy comes from helping kidney patients regain their confidence and dignity, and she hopes to continue serving them in any way she can.

As a charity ambassador, she also hopes to inspire the next generation, including her own children, to carry on the spirit of giving and remain passionate about helping others.

Kidney patient grateful for dedicated transport service

A kidney patient shared that having a dedicated minibus for pick-up and drop-off has saved her considerable time and spared her from inconveniencing her family.

Zhou Xihong (name transliterated from Mandarin), 68, developed kidney failure due to high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

She previously received dialysis at NKF’s Tampines centre, with her husband — who works as a delivery driver — transporting her in his delivery truck.

“But my legs are swollen, and I feel extremely weak after dialysis, so climbing into the truck is both difficult and dangerous,” she said.

After hearing about NKF’s transport service, she applied for it immediately.

She’s thankful that both the medical staff and driver assist her with boarding and alighting.

“Originally, the minibus only stopped at the Tampines dialysis centre, but since it passes by my home, the driver now drops me off directly. It saves time and effort.”

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.