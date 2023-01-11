Donnie Yen Having Meet-&-Greet At VivoCity, See ‘Ip Man’ Star In Person

Donnie Yen Hosting Meet-&-Greet Session On 12 Jan In Singapore To Promote New Film ‘ŚAKRA’

Heads up, Donnie Yen fans in Singapore — you’ll get a chance to see the martial arts star in the flesh very soon.

In fact, you might want to mark your calendars for tomorrow (12 Jan). That’s when the ‘Ip Man’ actor will be in town to promote his latest film ‘ŚAKRA’.

Besides having a press conference and private dialogue session, Yen will also make an appearance at a public meet-and-greet at VivoCity.

See Donnie Yen up close at VivoCity

After taking over Our Tampines Hub in 2019, Yen will be back on Thursday (12 Jan) as part of the ‘ŚAKRA’ Singapore Star Tour.

This time, he’ll be heading to the southern part of the island state with a meet-and-greet event at VivoCity.

And yes, admission is free and open to all, so you might wanna head down early to score a good vantage point.

Here are the essential deets and how to get there:



Donnie Yen ŚAKRA Meet-&-Greet Session

Address: VivoCity, Level 1 East Court, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

Date: 12 Jan 2023

Time: 7pm

Nearest MRT: HarbourFront Station

There will also be a press conference for the media and a closed-door dialogue session, but you’ll need invites for those.

‘ŚAKRA’ adapted from wuxia classic

‘ŚAKRA’ is the big screen adaptation of Chinese novelist Louis Cha’s wuxia bestseller ‘Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils’.

It’s the first directorial feature in almost two decades for Yen, who also stars as the beloved hero Qiao Feng.

As with most of Yen’s work, audiences can look forward to loads of exciting action scenes and cool martial arts moves.

If that sounds like something you’d like to add to your watchlist, ‘ŚAKRA’ opens in cinemas islandwide on 16 Jan. If you can’t wait that long, there are also sneaks on 14 and 15 Jan.

Featured image adapted from Donnie Yen on Facebook and courtesy of Golden Village Pictures.