‘I lapsup go’: Woman wears Doraemon pyjamas for karaoke session at Pasir Ris Mall

Woman takes ‘lapsup’ to new level, wears Doraemon pyjamas and slides to mall for karaoke session

A woman in Singapore took the meaning of “lapsup” to a whole new level when she showed up for a karaoke session dressed in bright red Doraemon pyjamas and slides, attracting stares both on the road and inside Pasir Ris Mall.

She later doubled down on her ultra-casual dress code by applying a face mask during the KTV session itself.

Shows up to meet friend in full PJs and slides

In a TikTok post on Monday (8 Dec), the Original Poster (OP) shared a video of herself meeting a friend for a karaoke session.

The video began with the OP waiting for her friend, who was riding a motorcycle, at the side of the road.

An onscreen image of the OP’s text to her friend said: “I lapsup (sleazy or rubbish) go.”

Sure enough, the OP kept to her word.

She showed up in bright red Doraemon-themed pyjamas and a pair of slide sandals.

When her friend arrived, she burst out laughing, admitting she never expected the OP to appear in pyjamas.

“Getting ready to sleep ya,” the OP said, sending her friend into fits.

The OP recounted that while she was waiting, people driving past stared at her unusual outfit.

Upon entering the mall, the OP quickly realised she hadn’t accounted for how many people would be there at that hour.

Feeling embarrassed, she quietly asked her friend whether people were staring at her.

When the OP asked her friend if she was “paiseh”, the friend jokingly pretended she did not know her.

Face mask in karaoke room

In a separate clip, the OP could be seen wearing a skincare face mask during the karaoke session as she sat comfortably on the sofa inside the booth.

“No time for face mask at home so you bring face mask to KTV,” she captioned.

Netizens praise OP’s confidence and sense of humour

The video amused netizens, with many saying there was nothing wrong with her outfit.

One commenter wrote, “Paiseh is a mentality.”

Another asked whether she brought her chou chou (comfort bolster), to which the OP replied that she did not, as she didn’t want to risk losing it.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Man wearing Batman pyjamas stops robbery in US

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sherrycm666 on TikTok.