XL Eggs At Downtown East Easter Installation Let You Discard SafeEntry Stickers Properly

With Covid-19 still posing a major risk to society, stringent checks at entrances of public spaces are here to stay.

Such safety measures usually entail having your temperature taken, and making sure you’ve checked in properly using SafeEntry.

Some places will even give you a SafeEntry sticker to stick onto your clothes for re-entry purposes.

As a result, many public spaces – even plants – have been littered with these colourful stickers.

Downtown East decided to combat this issue in a creative way — XL eggs for patrons to decorate their stickers with before leaving the mall.

Photo courtesy of Downtown East

XL eggs for patrons to decorate with stickers

A Redditor shared to the Singapore subreddit thread on Monday (15 Mar) commending the mall for their creativity.

Source

A spokesperson from Downtown East shared with MS News that the extra large eggs were part of the mall’s ‘Easter Wonderland’ installation.

And they served 2 purposes.

The first was to remedy the sticker littering problem as they found stickers often disposed of at nearby bus stops, signages, and traffic light poles.

Photo courtesy of Downtown East

The second, as a fun and interactive photo opportunity against a backdrop of “sticker-ed” Easter Eggs.

Looks like a Yayoi Kasuma artpiece

The egg installation bears an uncanny resemblance to the Yayoi Kasuma exhibition Singaporeans went crazy for in 2017.

Source

For those who still feel FOMO for missing the exhibition then, perhaps this is your next best alternative now.

Additionally, the mall is also hosting a competition.

Source

So, all the more incentive to take a photo with these eggs.

Kudos to Downtown East for the creativity

There is no doubt this is an innovative measure to combat the sticker littering pandemic.

However, members of the public should still throw away their stickers responsibly.

These XL eggs may not always be there for you, but dustbins will.

