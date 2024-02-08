Colourful 8-Metre-Wide Dragon Installation At Clarke Quay Moves, Lights Up & Emits Smoke

Colourful 8-Metre-Wide Dragon Installation Arrives At Clarke Quay This CNY

If you’re longing to soak in the festive mood this Chinese New Year (CNY), Clarke Quay has just thing for you.

Featuring an eight-metre-wide dragon sculpture, an animated light art installation titled ‘Dance of the Dragon’ is making its way to Fountain Square, CQ @ Clarke Quay.

It will be held from 7 Feb to 24 Feb from 12pm to 3am, and is free for all to enjoy.

The installation is born out of a partnership between CapitaLand and the creative studio and art collective, Tell Your Children.

Dragon sculpture moves, lights up and emits smoke

Notably, the art installation features a massive eight-metre-wide dragon illuminated by animated colour-chasing LED lights.

Calibrated to sync with the dragon’s movements, the LED lights transform the sculpture into a captivating sight.

The impressive performance doesn’t end there —the dragon moves to the beat of the music and emits smoke intermittently.

The sculpture made its debut at Funan’s Level 1 Atrium from 18 Jan to 4 Feb. A video shared by Facebook user KC Chong depicts the colourful dragon in action.

Additionally, the dragon was sculpted with traditional handiwork that celebrates the unique culture and heritage of the Han ethnic group.

The installation thus presents an iconic, one-of-a-kind blend of tradition and modernity that ushers in the Year of the Dragon.

The light show runs for 10 minutes, and activates every half an hour. Visitors should note that the first show begins at 12pm, and the final show at 2:30am.

Shoppers can snap pictures and stand to win prizes

What’s more, CapitaLand will also be setting up an Instagram Filter contest, where shoppers can stand a chance to win a S$50 eCapitavoucher.

From 18 Jan to 24 Feb, visitors can take pictures or videos at any of the installations with CapitaLand’s specially-made Instagram filter. The interactive filter features a CNY greeting.

To double their chances of winning, shoppers should take a photo with the ‘Dance of the Dragon’ installation.

Apart from the dragon installation, there are also more photo opportunities at POP MART’s Disney-themed photo spots. The theme at CQ @ Clarke Quay is Donald Duck.

For those keen to participate in the contest, you can follow these steps:

Follow @CapitaLandMallsSG on Instagram

Capture moments at any of the installations with CapitaLand’s Instagram filter

Tag @CapitaLandMallsSG before posting

If you’re around the area or plan to visit, here’s how you can get to the ‘Dance of the Dragon’ installation:

Fountain Square, CQ @ Clarke Quay

Address: 3 River Valley Rd, Singapore 179024

Nearest MRT station: Clarke Quay

Featured image courtesy of CapitaLand.