Cute Dragon Toppers Atop One-North Bollards Bring Festive Joy For CNY

One-North Bollards Decorated With Adorable Dragon Toppers For CNY

For the past few years, crocheting enthusiasts from Yarn Bombing Singapore have come together every Chinese New Year (CNY) to spread festive cheer in the form of bollard toppers.

This year was no exception as they adorned bollards at Fusionopolis One with adorable crocheted dragon toppers.

The one-of-a-kind creations brought a festive touch to the area, allowing visitors to soak in the festivities while marvelling at the pieces.

CNY Dragon toppers of all shapes & sizes adorn bollards in one-north

Capital 958 DJ Shu Jun shared images of the adorable toppers on display at Fusionopolis One — located in one-north — via a Facebook post on Wednesday (7 Feb).

The crocheted dragons come in all kinds of different colours, shapes, and sizes.

A creation that is likely to garner the most attention features two massive dragons with their snouts touching endearingly.

Another dragon has its long tail wrapped creatively around a bollard as it protects what appears to be golden eggs.

In a Facebook reel by Yarn Bombing Singapore, the group shared that the dragon toppers can be found at Fusionopolis One’s taxi stand.

The group added that the creations were handmade by artists spanning all age groups and crafted based on their “interpretation of the meaning of CNY”.

In a separate post, it also thanked a list of 26 individuals for contributing to the CNY display.

Knitting group decorates Fusionopolis One for 5th CNY straight

Speaking to MS News, Yarn Bombing Singapore co-founder Mona Cheah said the toppers were installed on Monday (5 Feb).

The dragons will be on display for about a month until 6 Mar.

Mona shared that about 20 individuals participated in the initiative, which started back in October.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Yarn Bombing Singapore has put up such displays at Fusionopolis One.

The project, Mona said, is supported by JTC Corporation — which owns the building — and they always get permission before embarking on their yarn bombing.

Last year, the group put up similar toppers at the building’s taxi stand to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

Featured image adapted from Capital 958 DJ 淑君 Shu Jun on Facebook.