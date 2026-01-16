Drier conditions expected in 2nd half of Jan, though thundery showers may still occur

Drier conditions in the 2nd half of Jan to come after thundery showers over 1st few days

The second half of January will see “relatively drier” conditions, though thundery showers may still occur on several afternoons.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Friday (16 Jan).

Thundery showers in 1st few days of fortnight

In the first few days of the next two weeks, thundery showers should fall over most parts of the island, MSS said.

They will be moderate to heavy in strength, and are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Drier & occasionally windy conditions for the rest of Jan

However, the drier conditions should take over for the rest of January.

Despite this, brief localised thundery showers may still occur on several afternoons over the period, MSS added.

On a few days, it may be dry and “occasionally windy”.

The total rainfall is thus forecasted to be “below average” over most parts of the island.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to continue

The prevailing Northeast Monsoon, which set in at the end of November 2025, is expected to continue in the second fortnight of this month.

Thus, winds should blow mainly from the northwest or northeast, MSS said.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically extends till March, it previously noted.

Temperatures may reach 34°C on a few days

Amid the drier weather, daily maximum temperatures on most days are likely to be from 32°C to 33°C.

On a few days, they may reach around 34°C, MSS noted.

Well below-average rainfall in 1st half of Jan

In the first half of January, most parts of Singapore registered “well below-average” rainfall, with short-duration thundery showers falling over parts of the island only on some afternoons.

On most days, Singapore experienced relatively dry and windy conditions due to the Northeast Monsoon.

The area around Ang Mo Kio was the driest, recording about 93% below-average rainfall, while the area around Jurong Pier had 78% above-average rainfall.

In the afternoon and evening of 7 Jan, heavy thundery showers fell over the southern, western and central parts of Singapore.

On that day, Jurong Island recorded a daily total rainfall of 81.6 mm — the highest for the two weeks.

1st half of Jan was ‘relatively cool’

The first half of this month was “relatively cool”, with the daily maximum temperature below 33°C on all days, MSS said.

The highest daily maximum temperature of the fortnight was just 32.7°C.

This was recorded at three different locations in the west on separate days — Tuas South on 1 Jan, Choa Chu Kang on 5 Jan and Jurong Island on 13 Jan.

Also read: Thundery showers on most afternoons in 1st half of Jan, may extend into the evenings