Thundery showers on most afternoons in 1st half of Jan, may extend into the evenings

Thundery showers in the 1st half of Jan amid Northeast Monsoon conditions

Thundery showers are expected on most afternoons in the first two weeks of 2026.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Friday (2 Jan).

Thundery showers in Jan may extend into the evenings

The thundery showers over the next two weeks will fall over parts of the island, MSS said.

On a few of these days, they may extend into the evening, it added.

However, the total rainfall is forecasted to be “below average” over most parts of the island.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to continue

The prevailing Northeast Monsoon, which set in at the end of November 2025, is expected to continue in the first fortnight of this month.

Thus, winds should blow mainly from the northwest or northeast, MSS said.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically extends to March, it previously noted.

Temperatures may slightly exceed 34°C on a few days

Amid the wet weather, daily maximum temperatures on most days are likely to be from 32°C to 34°C.

On a few days, it may “slightly exceed” 34°C, MSS said.

Well below-average rainfall in 2nd half of December

In the second half of December, most parts of Singapore registered “well below-average” rainfall, with thundery showers over parts of the island on most afternoons.

On a few days, the downpour extended into the evening.

Sembawang was the driest, recording about 80% below-average rainfall.

In the afternoon of 26 Dec, heavy thundery showers fell over the southern, western and central parts of Singapore.

On that day, Pasir Laba recorded a daily total rainfall of 98.4 mm — the highest over the two weeks.

Highest temperature recorded at Newton

As for the daily maximum temperature, it ranged from 32°C to 34°C on most days.

Jurong Island recorded the highest daily maximum temperature of the fortnight, with the mercury recording 34.7°C on 24 Dec.

Also read: Wet weather likely to continue till end of Dec, with thundery showers on most afternoons