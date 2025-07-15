Drink driver who killed Gojek driver in Tampines loses appeal against 7-year jail sentence

Drink driver who killed one & injured six in Tampines crash has appeal dismissed, will serve 7 years’ jail

A drink driver who caused a deadly high-speed crash in Tampines, which killed a Gojek driver and injured six others, has failed in his appeal to reduce his sentence.

Jeremiah Ng En You had his appeal dismissed by the High Court in a judgment published on Monday (14 July), meaning he will serve the original sentence of seven years’ jail for his reckless actions.

Tampines accident kills Gojek driver, injures 6 others

The incident occurred on 23 Dec 2021. After consuming four cans of beer, Ng got behind the wheel of his brother’s red Mercedes.

He sped down Tampines Avenue 1 at a speed of between 157km/h and 169km/h, far exceeding the speed limit of 60km/h.

Later, he decreased his speed down to between 122km/h and 130km/h as he approached the T-junction with Tampines Avenue 10.

Ng attempted to make a left turn but lost control of his vehicle. His car drove straight across the width of Tampines Avenue 10 and went through the road divider.

At this time, a number of vehicles, including a motorcycle, had come to a stop at a red traffic light.

Ng’s red Mercedes slammed straight into the side of a white car driven by a Gojek driver.

The massive impact knocked it into several other vehicles and crushed a motorcyclist between two cars.

Consequently, the Gojek driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Six others suffered injuries as well. Mr Fikri, the motorcyclist, sustained a traumatic brain injury, lacerations, and multiple bone fractures that left him with long-term disabilities.

Ng received a sentence of seven years in jail in 2023 after pleading guilty to one count of drink driving and one count of dangerous driving causing death.

‘Our public roads are not a racetrack’: High Court

In his appeal, Ng sought a lighter sentence of five to six years, arguing that his original jail term was excessive.

However, the High Court considered Ng’s case to be “one of the most serious cases of dangerous driving whilst under the influence of drink”.

They highlighted the highly dangerous driving immediately prior to the accident, hitting a possible high of 169km/h.

The court pointed out that despite slowing down slightly, Ng was still driving at more than double the speed limit at the point of collision.

It is plainly foolish and hazardous to drive in this manner on any occasion. Our public roads are not a racetrack.

The judges also emphasised the serious harm caused to the other motorists who had survived, especially Mr Fikri, whose hospitalisation and medical leave spanned over nine months.

They then pointed out the serious property damage and “significant potential harm” that could have been caused to others.

Court notes Ng made S$457,000 compensation

The High Court noted that Ng had voluntarily made a compensation of around S$457,000.

They regarded this act as honourable and remorseful, but stated that it was outweighed by all the harm he had caused.

“We did not find there to be sufficient mitigating reasons to reduce the sentence to below ten years’ imprisonment.”

Ng’s early guilty plea had already earned him a 30% reduction in sentencing, resulting in the final seven-year sentence.

As such, the High Court dismissed his appeal in a judgment on 19 March 2025.

“The heaviest punishment for [Ng] will be the lifelong burden of knowing that his irresponsible and selfish action of drink driving claimed an innocent life,” the judges concluded.

