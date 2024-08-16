‘Can buy car but refuse to pay toll’: Driver in M’sia criticised for tailgating to avoid fare

Driver in Malaysia tailgates another car to avoid paying toll fare

Some people’s frugality knows no bounds, pushing them to use unethical — or even illegal — methods just to save a few bucks.

On Wednesday (14 August), a Facebook user shared a video of a driver with a sneaky plan to dodge the toll fare.

The footage shows a black Perodua tailgating the camcar, blitzing through the toll gate just before the barrier descends.

“Did this car just pass the toll gate for free?” reads the caption.

Sticks close to camcar to slip through toll gate

The video reveals the Perodua speeding up and sticking close to the car in front to slip through the toll gate without paying.

As the barrier begins to close, the Perodua driver performs some questionable manoeuvres, including repeated braking to avoid a collision before finally changing lanes and speeding off.

According to the post, the frugal escapade unfolded at a toll plaza at Pantai Dalam on the New Pantai Valley Express around 1.42pm.

Netizens slam Perodua driver’s behaviour

Netizens were quick to condemn the Perodua driver’s actions.

One Facebook user took a swipe at the driver’s lack of dignity.

Another questioned the driver’s priorities, noting that while they could afford a car, they couldn’t spare the toll fare.

Some users also pointed out that toll plaza cameras are designed to catch such evasive tactics and advised drivers who are tailgated to just keep moving as usual.

