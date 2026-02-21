Driver leaves scene after crashing car outside school in Simei, 21-year-old man arrested

Man arrested for allowing driver to drive without licence after car crashes in Simei

A driver left the scene after crashing a car outside Changkat Primary School in Simei, with a 21-year-old man arrested for allowing them to drive without a licence.

Videos posted on Telegram showed that the car had mounted the kerb and intruded into the pavement.

3 people seen standing next to crashed car in Simei

In the clip, which appeared to have been recorded from a vantage point opposite the school, smoke was seen rising from the car, suggesting that the accident had recently happened.

Doors on both sides of the car were open, and three people were standing on the road next to the car.

A woman’s voice was heard, with the person recording the video describing them as “youngsters”.

Police & ambulance arrive later

Another clip showed that an ambulance had arrived and stopped shortly behind the crashed car.

At a nearby bus stop was a police car and at least three paramedics and two police officers.

A woman sat at the bus stop next to a man, with a paramedic attending to one of them.

Two police motorcycles were later observed to have arrived at the scene.

1 injured after car crashes in Simei, driver left scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1am on Friday (20 Feb).

It took place along Simei Street 3, and involved a car that was believed to have self-skidded.

Its driver left the scene before the police arrived.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 12.55am, said one person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Man arrested for allowing another to drive without licence

Additionally, a 21-year-old man was arrested for permitting another person to drive without a valid driving licence.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The incident came more than two weeks after a 16-year-old girl was caught on 5 Feb for allegedly riding a deregistered motorcycle along the East Coast Parkway with no valid driving licence.

