Driver swerves violently to avoid delivery rider cycling across road despite red light in Bukit Panjang

Rider almost gets hit by car

The traffic lights were clearly in favour of the driver.

Dashcam footage showing a car narrowly avoiding a collision with a food delivery rider in Bukit Panjang has sparked outrage online, with many netizens calling the rider’s actions reckless.

The clip, uploaded to the SGRV Admin Facebook page, has since gone viral, racking up more than 100,000 views alongside hundreds of comments and reactions.

Driver barely avoids hitting delivery rider

The incident allegedly occurred on 27 Jan at around 12.58pm at a traffic light along Saujana Road in Bukit Panjang.

Dashcam footage shows the car approaching a pedestrian junction where the traffic lights were clearly in favour of motorists.

At the same time, a woman riding a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) can be seen travelling along the pedestrian walkway on the left side of the road.

The woman can be seen with what seems to be an insulated food delivery bag on the back of her bicycle. The post also indicated that she was a “food delivery rider”.

Without stopping, she suddenly turns to cross the junction, appearing unaware of the oncoming vehicle.

As a result, the driver is forced to swerve sharply into the right lane to avoid hitting her head-on.

Although the moment of impact is not clearly visible on camera, the car appears to shake violently after the evasive manoeuvre, suggesting it may have clipped the bicycle.

The post did not report any injuries, and it remains unclear whether the rider was hurt in the incident.

Netizens criticise rider for being irresponsible

Online reactions were largely critical of the delivery rider.

Many questioned her decision to cross the road without checking for traffic.

One commenter lamented that the driver would likely get penalised for the incident, expressing hope for a “law change” for such cases.

Others took aim at food delivery riders more broadly, with one netizen claiming that many fail to follow basic traffic rules.

MS News has approached the police for more information on the incident.

Also read: Cyclist crashes into braking minibus at Clementi, bicycle gets run over by passing car

Featured image adapted from SGRV Admin on Facebook.

