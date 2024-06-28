Driver jailed for killing 15-year-old jaywalker along Queensway

Driver jailed for two months after killing 15-year-old jaywalker along Queensway

A driver who hit and killed a 15-year-old jaywalker along Queensway was sentenced to jail on Thursday (27 June).

57-year-old Tan Joo Sing had failed to notice the teenage boy when he crossed the pedestrian crossing despite a red signal.

The boy was left unconscious after being hit, and subsequently died the following morning.

In addition to his jail sentence, Tan was also disqualified from driving for eight years as he pleaded guilty to one count of driving a car without reasonable consideration for others using the road.

Jaywalker hit and killed by driver

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Tan was on his way to pick up his daughter from work at around 10.30pm on 27 Oct 2020 when the accident occurred.

As he was driving along Queensway in the direction of Jalan Bukit Merah, he failed to notice the 15-year-old boy stepping onto the road.

The boy began walking across the signalised pedestrian crossing despite the traffic light signal being in Tan’s favour.

The victim was subsequently flung onto the road after being hit by Tan, and was left unconscious.

He was rushed to the National University Hospital where he died the next morning after sustaining multiple skull fractures.

Traveling above speed limit

Per CNA, court documents stated that the speed limit for vehicles traveling along Queensway Road, between Jalan Bukit Merah and Portsdown Avenue was 60km/h.

However, Tan was allegedly travelling between 64km/h and 79km/h at the time of the accident and only braked about 0.5 seconds to 0.6 seconds before the collision.

After taking into account that the teenager had been jaywalking, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yeow Xuan sought two to four months’ jail for Tan, as well as an eight-year driving disqualification.

She noted that motorists should be on the lookout for pedestrians and other road users, even when the traffic light signals are in their favour.

Driver traumatised from accident

According to TODAY, Tan’s lawyer Thangavelu sought the maximum fine of S$10,000.

He shared that the accident had left Tan “extremely traumatised”, leaving him with guilt, fear, and trauma over the incident.

Tan was subsequently sentenced to two months in jail and disqualified from driving for eight years.

He could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both for driving without due care or reasonable consideration.

The offence also carries a mandatory driving ban of at least eight years.

