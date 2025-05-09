Driver in M’sia crashes into KFC outlet, kills elderly woman dining in restaurant

Driver in Malaysia crashes into KFC outlet on 8 May

A driver in Malaysia turned a KFC store into a drive-thru when he crashed into the eatery and hit a family of six dining there.

According to Guangming Daily, the incident took place in the state of Perak at about 9pm on Thursday (8 May).

MPV rams into family enjoying fried chicken

Dashcam footage showed a white Volvo speeding across an intersection before crashing into a KFC restaurant situated near the road crossing. The driver had seemingly lost control of his vehicle, ploughing it straight into the restaurant where a family was dining.

Footage circulating online shows several passersby confronting the driver in his vehicle aggressively.

Onlookers also helped to free those trapped under the vehicle.

According to the manager, there were at least 10 customers in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

Multiple injured individuals conveyed to hospital

After being alerted to the incident, officers from Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control at about 9.30pm.

Several individuals were conveyed to the hospital for their injuries, including a woman in her 70s who was trapped under the vehicle.

According to WeirdKaya, the elderly lady succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

A similar accident occurred last year when an elderly couple crashed their car into a restaurant in Malaysia. The store owner, seeing how shocked the couple were, even treated them to a meal to calm their nerves.

Also read: Elderly couple stunned after crashing into M’sia restaurant, owner offers meal to calm them down

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 光明日報 Guang Ming Daily on Facebook.