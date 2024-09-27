Elderly couple stunned after crashing into M’sia restaurant, owner offers meal to calm them down

Elderly couple who crashed into restaurant offered free meal by owner

An elderly couple was left stunned after their car crashed into a restaurant in Malaysia.

Instead of being angry, however, the kind restaurant owner offered them a meal to calm their nerves.

According to China Press, the accident occurred on 26 Sept at 11.20am at Pinji Centre Point Restaurant in Ipoh, Perak.

The elderly couple had just intended to park when the 89-year-old man inadvertently failed to step on the brake.

This mistake caused the black Perodua Myvi to lurch forward and crash into the cai fan eatery.

In the process, the vehicle also collided with a nearby motorcycle.

Fortunately, the bike sustained only minor damage and was able to drive away afterward.

As the incident occurred outside of peak hours, not many customers were affected by the crash.

Diners continued enjoying their meals as if nothing had happened, while a few onlookers gathered outside to witness the aftermath.

Owner treats shocked couple to meal

The elderly couple was understandably shaken after the accident.

To soothe their nerves, the restaurant owner generously treated them to a complimentary meal.

Fortunately, the couple only suffered shock and were unharmed in the incident.

When their relatives arrived to check on them, they prepared to pay for the couple’s meal.

However, the owner graciously insisted on treating them for free, showing kindness in a stressful situation.

Additionally, he assisted the couple in driving their damaged car out of the restaurant.

Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of the accident.

They conducted their investigation, ensured the area was secure, and left once everything was under control.

