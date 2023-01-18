S’pore Driver Charged For Dragging Officer With Maserati Asks For Vehicle Back & Shorter Jail Term

Driver Charged For Dragging Traffic Police Officer With Maserati Asks Court For Vehicle Back

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Lee asked the High Court to return his vehicle in a criminal motion heard on Wednesday (18 Jan).

This was so he could use the money from selling it to provide for his two daughters in Japan.

His sister has attempted to relay the issue to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for months. However, her efforts have proven unsuccessful, Lee said.

Lee also requested that the court shorten his jail term by making some of his sentences run concurrently.

Stating that he was “really sorry”, Lee said he did not understand the consequences of his actions while enjoying his “freedom outside.”

Hearing for forfeiture of vehicle on 25 Jan

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said the hearing for the forfeiture of the Maserati will take place on 25 Jan at the State Courts.

According to the Road Traffic Act, if the prosecution applies to forfeit the vehicle of a repeat offender who is convicted of driving while under a ban, the State Court will have to do so.

Justice Aedit Abdullah admitted that the provision appears to be mandatory, but said Lee should have been informed of the forfeiture hearing.

Typically, the State Court would give them the opportunity to make their case at the hearing.

The judge then asked for Lee and his sister to receive details of the hearing so they could be in attendance.

Fair sentence in light of repeated offences

On the request for a lower jail term, Mr Koh said the sentences were fair as Lee had reoffended in a similar manner while out on bail.

In addition, Lee had failed to appeal, delaying it by nine months. He justified this by saying he was unaware of the given timelines and was under Covid-19 isolation.

Mr Koh pointed out that since Lee successfully appealed against his first sentence for the offence in 2017, he should have been aware of the timeline.

Furthermore, Lee let prison officers know from the start he did not want to appeal.

Lee then repeated the same reasons for a lower jail term, to which the judge said:

You are charged this way because you drove under disqualification on three occasions.

“I cannot understand why you can come here and ask for a reduction this way,” he continued. “You should be thankful the sentence was not the maximum.”

Received lifetime driving bans on 2 separate occasions

Back in Nov 2017, Lee dragged a traffic police officer for around 124 metres in an effort to escape.

He received a jail term of four years and seven months in Jul 2020, along with a fine of S$3,700 and a lifetime driving ban.

The officer suffered injuries to his knee, neck, and back. The Home Team’s medical board later medically downgraded him.

While out on bail pending appeal, Lee reoffended by driving dangerously and evading a police roadblock despite being under a ban.

In 2022, he received another jail term of 21 months and 16 weeks, a second lifetime driving ban, and a S$1,000 fine.

The sentence was for other charges as well, related to illegal football betting and instigating a man to retrieve subscribers’ addresses through unauthorised access to Singtel.

