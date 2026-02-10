Driver speeds away from police along Coleman Street & crashes into taxi, suspected drugs found in car

Driver charged after allegedly refusing to comply with police check along Coleman Street

A driver has been arrested and charged after he sped away dangerously from a police check along Coleman Street early on Sunday (8 Feb) morning.

This led to him crashing into a taxi, with suspected drugs subsequently found in his abandoned car, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Monday (9 Feb).

Driver speeds against the flow of traffic along Coleman Street, endangers police safety

At about 1.50am on Sunday, police officers were conducting anti-crime rounds along Coleman Street when they spotted a man in a car.

They signalled for him to stop for a routine check, but he allegedly refused to comply with their instructions.

Instead, he sped off dangerously, driving against the flow of traffic.

This endangered the safety of the officers, SPF said.

Driver crashes into taxi & speeds off

While speeding away, the driver crashed his car into a taxi.

An SPF photo showed the taxi stopped along North Bridge Road, with its entire bumper having fallen off due to the impact.

The car sped off after the crash, with no injuries reported.

Driver arrested on the same day after car was abandoned

The car was later found abandoned along Central Boulevard in the Downtown area.

A search uncovered items believed to be controlled drugs.

Officers from the Central Police Division and Traffic Police identified a 36-year-old after conducting extensive ground enquiries and perusing police camera images.

He was arrested on the same day of the incident.

Driver charged with multiple offences

On Tuesday (10 Feb), the man was charged with multiple offences, namely:

Using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty

Dangerous driving

Driving while under disqualification

For the first offence, he faces up to four years in prison and/or a fine if convicted.

For dangerous driving, convicted offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$5,000, and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Those convicted of driving while under disqualification may be punished with up to three years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

The police are also investigating him for other traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences.

SPF takes a serious view of such offences

SPF said it takes a “serious view” of those who obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties.

They also take the same view of motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users, it noted, adding:

We will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

