8 injured in Thailand after sedan driver runs red light & gets t-boned by speeding SUV

Sedan driver critically injured after vehicle gets smashed by SUV while running red light, 7 others injured

A horrifying crash in Thailand left at least eight people injured after a black sedan ran a red light and was smashed broadside by a speeding SUV, sending both vehicles hurtling across an intersection.

The incident happened on 13 Jan at 7.30pm in Lampang province.

According to Khaosod, the incident left the sedan driver in critical condition.

Security footage captures terrifying moment of impact

CCTV footage circulating online shows the black sedan running the red light and entering an otherwise quiet junction.

Notably, the traffic lights were green only for vehicles travelling straight.

As the car reached the middle of the intersection, a white SUV suddenly appeared at high speed.

The screech of brakes could be heard as the SUV driver desperately tried to slow down, with the rear wheels briefly lifting off the ground.

Moments later, the SUV slammed into the driver’s side of the sedan in a devastating T-bone collision.

The force of the impact flung both vehicles several metres. The SUV then ploughed into a group of cars and motorcycles waiting at the red light on the opposite side of the junction.

Several motorists were sent to the ground. A traffic light nearby was also damaged.

Sedan driver critically injured, rescued from wreckage

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found at least six vehicles involved in the crash — four cars and two motorcycles.

The driver of the black sedan was critically injured, with authorities first finding him trapped in the vehicle due to the damage.

Rescuers used power tools to free him before performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the scene.

He was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the SUV had crashed into two other cars, pushing them into two parked motorcycles behind them.

In total, eight people were injured in the accident.

Police are currently investigating the incident and have yet to record a statement from the sedan driver due to his medical condition.

Authorities are continuing inquiries to determine the full sequence of events leading up to the crash.

