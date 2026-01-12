Motorcyclist sent to hospital after 3-vehicle accident in Bedok, also assisting investigations

52-year-old motorcyclist involved in accident with bus & car in Bedok

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a bus and car in Bedok on Monday (12 Jan).

Footage of the aftermath, posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook, showed the motorcycle lying on its side next to the bus.

In the clip, which was taken from the roadside, the private bus was stationary on the right lane, with its hazard lights on.

Items from the motorcycle appeared to have fallen off, and were scattered across the road.

A short distance away, a man lay on his back on the pedestrian walkway.

The accident occurred just before a yellow box that spanned a T-junction, according to the video.

Motorcyclist sent to hospital conscious after Bedok accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 6.30am on 12 Jan.

It took place along Bedok North Avenue 3 towards New Upper Changi Road, and involved a bus, a car and a motorcycle.

A 52-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The motorcyclist is also assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Dashcam footage shows motorcycle hitting car first

Atlantic Travel, which operates the bus, told The Straits Times (ST) that its bus driver and the car driver both alighted to help the motorcyclist.

Dashcam footage from the bus showed the motorcycle first colliding with the car, which was in the same lane.

The motorcycle then hit the bus after the motorcyclist fell off.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.