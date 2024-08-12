Grab driver refuses to deliver cake without customer present, Internet says they did the ‘right thing’

Grab driver asked to deliver cake without customer

On Monday (12 Aug), a Grab driver took to the Professional PHV Drivers Singapore Facebook page to share a humorous interaction with a customer.

According to the post, the driver had arrived at the customer’s requested pickup point along Circuit Road in Geylang.

Instead of entering the vehicle, the customer instead opened the door and placed a mysterious box in the car’s back seat before closing the door and walking away.

When asked if they were boarding the vehicle, the customer declined and told the driver to just deliver the box to the chosen location.

Customer calls boss to clarify situation

After refusing to do so, the customer rebutted by claiming it was “just cake”.

The driver then asked the customer to remove the box from the vehicle and offered to cancel the trip.

The customer proceeded to call her boss, whom she hoped would help clarify the situation.

“That’s not my responsibility. If you are not boarding, please remove your box from my car. I’ll cancel the trip,” the driver urged.

Ignoring the driver’s pleas, the customer, who had phoned up their boss, passes the phone to the driver.

“Driver Ah?!! Why you not doing your job? It’s just a cake. I’ve done this many times. No problem one la,” the customer’s boss said.

Driver removes cake from car and drives away

After repeating themselves to the person over the phone, the driver assured the customer that they were “not doing this job”.

While the customer’s boss continued to talk over the phone, the driver exited their vehicle, opened the back door, and handed the cake box back to the customer.

The driver then smiled at the customer and drove away from the scene.

Netizens applaud driver

After viewing the post, many Facebook users commended the driver for refusing to deliver to box but stated that they should not have accepted the ride initially.

Others joked that the driver should have just driven off with the cake.

Overall, netizens praised the driver for doing the “right thing” as the parcel may have been an illegal item.

Also read: ‘Don’t be self-entitled’: S’pore PHV driver snaps at customer for requesting 6th-floor pickup

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Serhii Yevdokymov on Canva, for illustration purposes only.