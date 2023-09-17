Driver Honks At E-Bike Rider On Bidadari Park Road, Both Stop By Roadside To Argue

Video Of Driver Arguing With E-Bike Rider On Bidadari Park Road Goes Viral

On the road, tensions can often escalate due to disagreements between motorists.

As a result, heated confrontations may occur, the footage of which occasionally goes viral on the Internet.

Such was the case recently at Bidadari Park Road, where an e-bike rider and driver found themselves in the same lane.

After the driver honked at the rider, they stopped by the roadside to argue.

Driver argues with rider on Bidadari Park Road

Posting to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, the OP shared that the incident took place on 15 Sep at 8am.

The video starts by showing both motorists in the same lane as the driver honks at the rider.

Stopping in front of the vehicle, the rider gestures for him to come out while the driver says, “Bro, bro… dangerous leh bro.”

He eventually disembarks, advancing towards the rider, who asks him what’s his problem.

While their words remain unintelligible, the driver repeatedly tells him it’s dangerous.

The argument between them then escalates, with both shouting and pointing fingers at each other.

The video ends with the driver threatening to report the matter to the police.

Netizens argue over who is at fault

The footage has since gone viral on Facebook, and many are at odds over who was to blame for the incident.

A few users pointed out that the driver was unnecessarily aggressive when handling the matter.

Instead of simply driving past, he decided to honk at the rider, causing the situation to escalate.

Another netizen noted that honking in such a manner would have agitated any motorist, leading to such an altercation.

They said the driver should have been more gracious and let it go instead of prolonging the issue.

However, some urged the driver to report the matter to the police, highlighting the absence of a helmet on the rider.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists and e-bike riders must wear a helmet while on the road.

In addition, riders are also advised to keep to the left of roads as much as possible to allow traffic to overtake them safely.

Regardless, the argument could have been avoided entirely had both motorists managed their emotions better.

Hopefully, this will remind others to be more respectful of their fellow road users while navigating traffic.

