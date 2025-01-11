Driver in Thailand smears faeces on rescuer’s face after being refused a motorcycle for toilet run

Drunk driver smears faeces on rescuer’s face after accident

A 57-year-old man in Thailand, who had to go number two, crashed his pickup truck into a sedan while rushing to the toilet. The drunk driver later pooped on the road and smeared faeces on a rescuer’s face after he refused to lend him a motorcycle.

According to Thairath, police in Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong district, along with a rescue unit, were alerted to a collision near an intersection on Sirisothorn Road at around 12.30am on Saturday (11 Jan).

Upon arrival, they found that a Toyota Vigo pickup, driven by an intoxicated man identified as Phachern (name transliterated from Thai), had rear-ended a Toyota Vios sedan, causing significant damage.

The sedan’s driver was later identified as 52-year-old Suphot Srithanathipati (name transliterated from Thai).

Man crashed his car while rushing to toilet due to diarrhoea

Following the accident, a rescuer, 29-year-old Mr Thitiphakin Sa-nga-iam (name transliterated from Thai), happened to be riding his motorcycle past the scene.

Soon after he parked his vehicle, Phachern asked to borrow his motorcycle to rush to a toilet, citing an urgent need to relieve himself.

However, the officer denied his request, claiming that he might have ended up in another accident.

Enraged, Phachern released faeces on the road and proceeded to smear the waste on Mr Thitiphakin’s face, asking: “Now, do you believe I had to poop?”

Mr Suphot, the sedan’s driver, subsequently intervened while other rescue officers arrived to de-escalate the situation.

Brought to police station for further questioning

Mr Suphot recounted he had stopped at the red light when Phachern’s truck crashed into his car.

Phachern then angrily asked him why he stopped instead of speeding through the red light, noting that he had to use the toilet due to diarrhoea.

It was reported that Phachern’s vehicle lacked insurance and that he was heavily intoxicated.

Officers had him rinse off in a roadside canal before transporting him to the police station for further questioning.

Featured image adapted from Nonthawat Wisutthipat on Facebook.