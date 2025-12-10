Driver swerves across 3 lanes on CTE, causes multi-vehicle collision

Driver arrested after sudden swerve across three lanes on CTE leads to three-vehicle collision

A multi-vehicle crash took place during the early hours of 7 Dec on the Central Expressway (CTE) when a driver suddenly cut across three lanes, triggering the chain collision.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to the SGRV Facebook page on 8 Dec, showing the chain of events from both the front and rear cameras of the same camcar that recorded the collision.

Driver cuts across three lanes, slams into car and sends it spinning

The clip begins with a black car travelling on the rightmost lane suddenly veering sharply across three lanes to the leftmost lane.

The vehicle slams into a white car before spinning out of control.

When the black car makes contact, the struck white car also begins to spin, crossing in front of the camcar.

The footage then switches to the rear camera, which captures the black car continuing to rotate, seemingly after bouncing off the expressway barrier.

The spinning black car then hits the opposite barrier, bringing it to a stop.

Meanwhile, a taxi travelling in the rightmost lane drives past and narrowly misses the black car — only to crash into the white car, which was seemingly still spinning after its previous collision.

The camcar, which miraculously avoided all potential collisions from the vehicles, then accelerates away from the scene.

Three taken to hospital, driver arrested for drink driving

Responding to queries by MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident along the CTE towards the SLE before the Moulmein Road exit at around 3.55am on 7 Dec.

SCDF conveyed two people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). Another person sustained minor injuries but declined conveyance to the hospital.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) likewise confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a taxi.

Parademics assessed a 65-year-old taxi driver, his 42-year-old male passenger, and a 33-year-old female passenger.

A 44-year-old male driver has since been arrested for drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Netizens baffled by sudden swerve

Online, commenters were left puzzled by what caused the wild manoeuvre.

One netizen joked that the car driver must have seen something that wasn’t there.

A more imaginative netizen suggested that a passenger might have grabbed the steering wheel after an argument.

Others sympathised with the driver of the white car caught in the chaos, noting how the accident seemed to appear out of nowhere.

