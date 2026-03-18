‘Pay ah, tailgate what’: Incident at IMM carpark leads to confrontation between drivers

Man threatened after confronting a fellow driver for allegedly attempting to tailgate his car at IMM carpark

A man was allegedly threatened with violence after confronting a fellow driver for tailgating at the IMM mall carpark on Monday (16 March).

The incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page the next day, and it has since garnered over 100,000 views and 240 comments.

Approaches carpark gantry, other driver quickly slots in behind

In the dashcam footage, the original poster (OP) can be seen heading towards the carpark gantry at IMM.

There are two gantries visible.

As the OP drives towards one of the gantries, a stationary silver Kia can be seen on its left.

Despite the other gantry being unoccupied, the Kia opts to slot in behind the OP’s vehicle.

As the OP inches forward, the Kia follows its every move.

OP confronts driver, gets threatened

The OP then decides to exit his car to confront the driver.

As he does so, the Kia driver is seen reversing slightly.

Both drivers then engage in a verbal dispute, with the OP accusing him of tailgating, saying: “Pay ah, tailgate what.”

The Kia driver shoots back, asking: “What, you think I’m not going to pay?”

A back-and-forth confrontation ensues, with the Kia driver walking towards the OP in an “aggressive” manner, the OP said.

The Kia driver then accuses the OP of assuming that he was going to tailgate him out of the carpark.

“Ah you assuming, then you f*** off and go, else I’ll punch your face,” the driver said.

The driver continues to threaten the OP, warning that he will be punched if he does not leave.

A screengrab of outstanding payments, allegedly belonging to the Kia driver, was also seen in the video.

It showed three unresolved tickets amounting to S$540 with the Housing Development Board (HDB).

There was also an unpaid S$40 fine from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Netizens react, mostly in support of OP

In the comments section, netizens were mostly supportive of the OP’s actions, with some calling him brave for speaking out against the Kia driver.

However, some netizens pointed out that they should have waited for the driver to tailgate out of the carpark before confronting him.

One Facebook user also suggested that the OP should bring up the incident to the police.

It is not known if the OP requested police assistance after the incident occurred.

Under Section 3 of the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), the use of any threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to another person is considered a criminal offence.

Offenders may be fined up to S$5,000 and handed a maximum jail term of six months, or both.

Also read: Camcar foils another driver’s attempt to tailgate out of Bukit Panjang carpark, gets high-beamed

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Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.