Drivers in S’pore work together to clear away material dropped from lorry

Singapore drivers work together to clear away material dropped from lorry

On Saturday (16 March), a lorry dropped some of its material near an exit at Kranji Expressway (KJE).

Without hesitation, several drivers alighted from their vehicles and worked together to clear the road of debris.

Awed by their camaraderie and civic-mindedness, netizens took to the comments to praise them.

Drivers assisted one another to ensure road was clear of debris

Local site ROADS.sg shared a Facebook video of the drivers assisting one another to clear away the material along the junction.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Kranji Expressway (KJE), which links the Bukit Timah Expressway (BTE) and Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The video opened with a few drivers who had just alighted from their vehicles, rushing to the junction where the material was scattered.

At that point, the traffic light was still red. Wasting no time, more than five drivers hurried to pick up the material left on the road.

They each took at least one piece of material, helping one another clear the road efficiently.

In the post’s caption, the site wrote that many car and lorry drivers were involved in the joint effort.

Netizens praised drivers for their kindness

The video quickly went viral, with many netizens commending the samaritans for their altruism for other road users.

One Facebook user shared that it was heartwarming to see such acts of goodwill, especially if one does it out of their own accord.

Another netizen also lauded the drivers for their display of “kampong spirit”.

Highlighting that “a little helping hand goes a long way”, one user expressed their hopes for society to display more kindness and graciousness.

